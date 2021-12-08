Allen Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,044 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.4% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $26,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $104,000.

SPLG opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.21.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

