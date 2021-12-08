Allen Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allen Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $109.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $111.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.64.

