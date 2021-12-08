Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

Chevron stock opened at $117.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $118.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

