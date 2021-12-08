Alpha Coin Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $23,690.18 and approximately $3.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,741.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.76 or 0.00935645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.13 or 0.00311650 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00031267 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003077 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.