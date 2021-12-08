Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin Sells 8,240 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 8,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,832.98, for a total value of $23,343,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Sergey Brin sold 7,214 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,951.55, for a total value of $21,292,481.70.

On Monday, November 8th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total value of $41,483,526.31.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total value of $38,266,161.92.

On Monday, October 11th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.28, for a total value of $38,865,310.92.

On Thursday, September 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total value of $39,948,930.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,960.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,871.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2,744.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

