Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,945.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,861.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,709.37. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

