Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will announce sales of $66.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.67 million and the highest is $68.00 million. Alphatec reported sales of $43.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year sales of $235.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.92 million to $235.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $292.12 million, with estimates ranging from $283.16 million to $297.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The business had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.19. 781,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,586. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.68. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57.

In other news, Director Evan Bakst acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paul Segal acquired 67,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $681,034.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 152,287 shares of company stock worth $1,667,476 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

