Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after buying an additional 681,717 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 120,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

