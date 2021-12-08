Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 198,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 66.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

