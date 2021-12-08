Amandla Mk Trust Sells 11,343 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 11,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $487,862.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 118,631 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $5,034,699.64.

On Friday, November 5th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 100 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $4,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,503,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.71. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of National Research by 55.2% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 489,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National Research by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,439,000 after acquiring an additional 127,129 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in National Research during the third quarter valued at $1,106,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in National Research during the second quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in National Research by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares in the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

