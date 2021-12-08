Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn Sells 3,414 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $657,843.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AMBA stock opened at $216.66 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.39.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ambarella by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.