Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ambarella in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMBA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Ambarella stock opened at $216.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.39. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $908,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,888 shares of company stock worth $4,272,330. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.