Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $215.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. 22,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 621,905 shares.The stock last traded at $215.00 and had previously closed at $194.77.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $908,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Ambarella by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 502,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ambarella by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.39.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

