American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,470,000 after purchasing an additional 390,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,404,000 after purchasing an additional 424,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,031,000 after purchasing an additional 226,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

