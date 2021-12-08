American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.02 million.American Public Education also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.770-$0.850 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $22.31. 205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,196. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.56. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The company has a market cap of $417.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in American Public Education by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 58.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Public Education by 108.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

