American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29 million.

AMSC traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,933. The stock has a market cap of $335.91 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.17. American Superconductor has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $31.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 71.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 73.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

