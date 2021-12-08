Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.02

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.02 and traded as high as $10.10. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 50,461 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Americas Technology Acquisition by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Americas Technology Acquisition by 98.1% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 652,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 322,991 shares during the period. 53.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

