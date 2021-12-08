Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Shares Down 2%

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX) traded down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.95. 16,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 73,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.

Separately, Pi Financial increased their target price on shares of Amex Exploration from C$3.45 to C$3.70 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$255.02 million and a PE ratio of 54.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.67.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

