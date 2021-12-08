AMI Asset Management Corp Acquires 101,520 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 102.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,520 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 17.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after purchasing an additional 101,802 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth about $300,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the second quarter worth about $2,099,000.

PETQ stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 321,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,769. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.94. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $680.80 million, a PE ratio of -50.32, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

In other news, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.62 per share, for a total transaction of $90,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

