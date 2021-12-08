AMI Asset Management Corp Has $601,000 Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 78,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 20,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 732,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $94,523,000 after purchasing an additional 137,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.26. 42,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,254,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $188.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.67 and its 200-day moving average is $144.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

