AMI Asset Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Green Dot by 123.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $88,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.49. 106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,355. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $61.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,934,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

