Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,214 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.37% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,813 shares of company stock valued at $488,708 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

