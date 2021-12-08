Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.370-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.80 million-$164.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.22 million.Amplitude also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.83.

NASDAQ:AMPL traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $61.25. 19,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,948. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.50.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $3,584,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $9,909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,426 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,540. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplitude stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

