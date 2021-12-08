Analysts Anticipate Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Announce Earnings of $12.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to post $12.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.36 to $13.08. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $9.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $57.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $56.37 to $57.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $44.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.84 to $48.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CACC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $657.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.16. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $320.19 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $634.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a current ratio of 21.99.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 2,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total value of $4,539,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,393,839 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 201.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 23.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $1,385,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

