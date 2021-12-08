Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Announce $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the highest is $1.49. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

NASDAQ HUBG traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $82.73. 4,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.97. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $86.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Hub Group by 103,588.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hub Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after buying an additional 40,647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Hub Group by 59.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 117,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

