Analysts Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.23. PPG Industries posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.97.

PPG Industries stock opened at $166.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.82. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

