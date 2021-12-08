Analysts Anticipate Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.92. Tesla posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $768.57.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,839,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,070,860. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares during the period. Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,051.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 340.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $998.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $791.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

