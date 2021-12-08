Analysts Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will post $4.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the highest is $4.46 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $4.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $16.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.05 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,101,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

