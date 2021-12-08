Analysts Anticipate The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Liberty Braves Group.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BATRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 34,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 77,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,970. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

