Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to post $149.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.90 million and the lowest is $147.94 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $143.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $591.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $590.52 million to $592.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $622.48 million, with estimates ranging from $613.28 million to $638.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $186,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $396,317 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.59. 358,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,188. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 153.12 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 664.00%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

