Analysts Expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). Coupa Software posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 135.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COUP shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.64.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $83,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 26,110.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COUP stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.94. 5,745,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a one year low of $161.56 and a one year high of $377.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

