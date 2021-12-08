Analysts Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to Post $1.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. MasTec posted earnings per share of $1.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MasTec by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,478,000 after buying an additional 14,777 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in MasTec by 1,234.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in MasTec by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

MasTec stock opened at $95.89 on Friday. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.50 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average of $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

