Analysts Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.55 Million

Brokerages expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to post $28.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.80 million to $29.70 million. Mitek Systems posted sales of $25.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year sales of $138.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $140.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $157.73 million, with estimates ranging from $154.45 million to $161.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MITK has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.48. 244,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

In related news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $67,792.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,631 shares of company stock valued at $629,430. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Mitek Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

