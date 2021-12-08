Analysts Expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.15 Million

Brokerages expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to announce sales of $66.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.50 million. Origin Bancorp reported sales of $67.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $272.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $274.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $263.54 million, with estimates ranging from $263.30 million to $263.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

OBNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 150.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OBNK traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $42.71. 273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.10. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.56%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

