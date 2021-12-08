Analysts Expect Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will announce $281.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.01 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wheels Up Experience.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UP shares. Barrington Research cut Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,575,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,058,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,475,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,205,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. 1,849,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,779. Wheels Up Experience has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

