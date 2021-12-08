Analysts Set Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target at $20.64

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Alphatec stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 794,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,573. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. The business had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 5,425 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $70,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul Segal acquired 67,496 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $681,034.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 152,287 shares of company stock worth $1,667,476. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 1.9% during the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 363.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 73,932 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 374.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

