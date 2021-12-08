Analysts Set EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) PT at $645.11

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $645.11.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,386 shares of company stock valued at $14,827,073. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 94.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 285,923 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,099.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 219,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 201,458 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after acquiring an additional 187,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 121.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $173,345,000 after acquiring an additional 185,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM stock traded up $22.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $595.00. 450,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $631.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $586.10. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $314.08 and a one year high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

