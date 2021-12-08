Analysts Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Target Price at $62.88

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.88.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.88. Teradata has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

