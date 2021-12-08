Analysts Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) PT at $39.00

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,099,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the second quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WesBanco has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

