Analysts Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Target Price at $48.86

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,210,000 after buying an additional 54,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after buying an additional 574,073 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,380,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,257,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after buying an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $849.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. Zymeworks has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

