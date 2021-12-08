Analyzing hopTo (HPTO) and Its Competitors

hopTo (OTCMKTS: HPTO) is one of 377 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare hopTo to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

hopTo has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, hopTo’s rivals have a beta of -2.24, indicating that their average stock price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares hopTo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets hopTo 28.23% 29.50% 18.80% hopTo Competitors -127.38% -149.02% -5.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of hopTo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of hopTo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for hopTo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score hopTo 0 0 0 0 N/A hopTo Competitors 2481 12627 23413 640 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 20.10%. Given hopTo’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe hopTo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares hopTo and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio hopTo $3.64 million $690,000.00 8.40 hopTo Competitors $1.79 billion $348.40 million -39.42

hopTo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than hopTo. hopTo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

hopTo beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About hopTo

hopTo, Inc. engages in the development of application publishing software, which includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software. It offers GO-Global, which is an application access solution for use and resale by independent software vendors, corporate enterprises, governmental and educational institutions and others. The company was founded by Walter Keller in 1982 and is headquartered in Concord, NH.

