Andrew J. Micheletti Sells 5,720 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AX opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.53.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Axos Financial by 261.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Axos Financial by 23.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

