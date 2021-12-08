Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($64.04) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($75.28) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.02) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €64.56 ($72.54).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($92.17) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($123.71).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

