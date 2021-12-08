Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATBPF. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

ATBPF stock opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Antibe Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 244.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

