Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $225,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APLS. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.