ApeSwap Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $101.36 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00002484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $101.36 million and $2.43 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00057987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.54 or 0.08510389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00082431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,837.23 or 1.00813480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002710 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 81,084,697 coins and its circulating supply is 80,916,442 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.