Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 64,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,997,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 939,674 shares of company stock valued at $62,469,393. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APO opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

