Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is North Star Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,817 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.0% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.4% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.2% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 76,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $171.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.18. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

