Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Director John G. Figueroa Sells 4,103 Shares

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Director John G. Figueroa sold 4,103 shares of Apria stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $123,131.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:APR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.37. The company had a trading volume of 186,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. Apria, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.04.

Get Apria alerts:

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Apria, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at $750,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Apria by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at $899,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apria from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.