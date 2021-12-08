Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) PT Raised to $15.00 at Cowen

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.89% from the company’s previous close.

ARBE has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Shares of ARBE opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. Arbe Robotics has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $17.27.

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.